Gigi Hadid Posts Never-Before-Seen Photos With Boyfriend Zayn Malik

So cute! Gigi Hadid shared never-before-seen photos with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, while participating in a fun Instagram trend.

Basically, fans dictate what they want to see a picture of — i.e. a particular person or date — and the individual replies with a fitting snapshot from their camera roll. In Gigi’s case, two of her followers wanted to see photos from April 3 and May 30.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The model, 25, responded with sweet pictures of her longtime love from both those dates, except Gigi added a little twist. Since the fans didn’t specify a year, the Los Angeles native included one picture from all the way back in 2016! Gigi and Zayn, 27, had only been together for about seven months at the time — talk about a major throwback!

Gigi and the former One Direction have come such a long way since then. The A-list pair, who have been dating off-and-on since November 2015, welcomed their first child together in September. However, the proud parents have yet to reveal their daughter’s name or face to the world just yet.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn “aren’t in a rush” to announce their baby’s name, a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can.” That said, the “Let Me” singer did post a heartwarming announcement following the birth of his daughter.

“What Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected, but he couldn’t help it,” the insider noted of the U.K. artist, who tends to shy away from Instagram and Twitter. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn wrote on September 23. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

While it’s clear Gigi and Zayn won’t be sharing a photo of their daughter anytime soon, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star has given fans little glimpses of her precious outfits, hands and feet. We’ll take it!