Baby’s day out! Gigi Hadid was spotted taking her newborn daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik, for a walk in the Manhattan neighborhood of Soho on Saturday, December 19.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 25-year-old could be seen rocking a camel-colored double-breasted coat with a collared shirt underneath. She also donned a fur-lined Louis Vuitton bucket hat, jeans and a black face mask as she wheeled her baby around in a stroller. The starlet — and her bodyguard who trailed behind her as she walked to her next location — held an orange Louis Vuitton bag from the shopping excursion.

Life & Style confirmed the model and the former One Direction member, 27, were expecting their first child in April. Days later, the supermodel revealed her pregnancy while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via livestream. The first-time mama gave birth in September — and Zayn took to Instagram to announce their daughter’s arrival.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful,” the “No Candle No Light” singer wrote on Instagram and Twitter at the end of the month. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine [and] thankful for the life we will have together.”

An insider exclusively told Life & Style that “what Zayn released on social media was more than anyone expected,” since he is notorious for being private and staying off social media. “He’s got his two girls and that’s all he needs. He’s overwhelmed with emotion,” the source said in early October.

The Los Angeles native and the Icarus Falls artist have yet to reveal their bundle of joy’s name, but a second source exclusively told Life & Style they have “picked a very special” title but “aren’t in a rush to announce” the moniker. “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” the insider noted.

Since welcoming their first child, life for the happy couple — who started dating in early 2016 — has been “better than they could’ve imagined,” a third insider revealed to Life & Style in October. “Gigi and Zayn were so excited for this baby, and now that she’s finally here, it’s been amazing.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Gigi and her daughter out and about in New York City!