Celebrating their baby girl! Zayn Malik threw his daughter, Khai, a Peppa Pig themed second birthday party, and ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid gave fans an inside look.

“Her baba threw her the best party,” the model, 26, captioned an Instagram Story post shared on Wednesday, September 21, that showed Khai fawning over an epic cake. Days prior, Gigi gave fans a closer look at the Carlos Bakery creation on Khai’s actual birthday, September 19.

“Our angel girl turned 2 today,” she shared on Monday, showing off the cake, which featured all the Peppa Pig characters. Gigi tagged both Zayn, 29, and Carlos Bakery in the snap.

She and the former One Direction singer, welcomed their baby girl in September 2020. The duo — who were in an on-and-off relationship from 2015 until their 2021 split — has since kept her out of the public eye, often giving a brief glimpse into her life on social media. However, Gigi and Zayn have both spoken about parenthood in various interviews over the years.

“I think she’s a genius. But I think that’s what everyone says about their kid,” Gigi shared during an appearance on NBC News’ Sunday Today With Willie Geist earlier this month. “It’s so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she’s a blessing.”

The California native did share that her daughter is also entering her “terrible twos.” Gigi said, “Oh, [she’s] so mobile, from so early in the morning. So mobile. Jumping off things. Very brave, which is great but, you know. We’re practicing doing dangerous things carefully. That’s what I’m gonna go for.”

Zayn, for his part, called fatherhood “wicked” during an interview with Valentine in the Morning from March 2021.

“A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby,” the “Pillowtalk” singer gushed at the time. “It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment.”

