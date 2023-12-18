Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist looked ready for their wedding dance in a new video that she posted on Instagram on Monday, December 18.

In the clip, The Golden Bachelor stars danced to Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton’s “Islands in the Stream.” Gerry, 72, mouthed the words to the song as he showed off his moves while dancing with his fiancée.

The video was shared just over two weeks after Gerry and Theresa, 70, were finally able to go public with the news of their engagement. The Indiana native proposed to Theresa during The Golden Bachelor finale, which aired on November 30, but was filmed months earlier.

theresa_nist/Instagram

The couple wasted no time moving forward with plans to walk down the aisle and will tie the knot in a televised wedding special on January 4.

Before finding love with each other, both Gerry and Theresa were married to their high school sweethearts. Theresa’s late husband, William “Bill” Nist, who she was married to for 42 years, died in 2014. Gerry was married to his late wife, Toni, for 43 years when she died in 2017.

Although Gerry and Theresa are madly in love, their happily ever after didn’t come without some drama. Just one day before The Golden Bachelor finale, The Hollywood Reporter published an exposé about Gerry. The piece featured an interview with a woman referred to as Carolyn, who said she dated the ABC star for nearly three years after Toni died.

Carolyn’s story painted a much different picture than Gerry had given Bachelor Nation fans, as he made it seem like his experience with dating was very limited after he lost his wife. Carolyn also claimed that she and Gerry broke up after he refused to bring her to his high school reunion because she had gained weight.

However, it seems like Gerry and Theresa have done their best to avoid any negativity. “[They’ve] spoken about it and she trusts him,” a source told Life & Style exclusively. “They have moved past it.”

Ahead of their wedding, Gerry and Theresa will celebrate their first Christmas as a couple. They also have plans to eventually move to Charleston, South Carolina (Gerry currently lives in Indiana and Theresa resides in New Jersey).

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might end up living,” Gerry said. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, [in] a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.”