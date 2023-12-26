The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got a glimpse into what their wedding will be like when they were fake married by Mark Consuelos.

“We understand that they want you guys to get married on TV,” Kelly Ripa told Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, when they appeared on the Thursday, December 26 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “Mark is an ordained minister and since we’re all gathered here today, we could just do a wedding right here.”

Mendelssohn’s “Wedding March” began to play before Kelly, 53, grabbed a bouquet of flowers off a nearby coffee table. Gerry and Theresa laughed as the host set down a pair of rings before her husband and cohost, Mark, 52, began to recite the vows.

“I just have a few questions. Theresa, do you plan to cherish and honor Gerry in sickness and in health?” Mark said. After Theresa agreed, the Riverdale alum asked Gerry the same question and he also agreed.

“And Gerry, do you plan to love Theresa now and forever?” Mark asked. Gerry said he does “plan to love her now and forever,” while Theresa jokingly added, “You better.”

After the engaged couple both made their vows, Mark stated, “By the authority vested in me by the show of Live with Kelly and Mark, I pronounce you husband and wife.”

However, Theresa laughed and cut Mark off before the pair were instructed to kiss. “No, wait, we’re not ready,” she said.

Despite Theresa and Gerry’s decision to not get married on the morning show, Kelly wrapped up the ceremony with some humor. “You may now suck on your ring pops,” she said, while Mark dubbed the sketch as “a rehearsal.”

The couple met when Theresa competed to win over Gerry during the debut season of The Golden Bachelor. She ultimately got his final rose, and he proposed during the November finale. While they have not been engaged for long, Theresa and Gerry don’t intend to waste any time and are planning to get married during a televised ceremony on January 4, 2024.

They appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark just one day after they opted to celebrate Christmas separately.

“A Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season,” Theresa wrote via Instagram on December 24. “Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days.”

While they didn’t get to spend their first Christmas as a couple together, Gerry and Theresa are eagerly looking forward to their wedding. After their engagement aired on the show, Theresa’s daughter, Jen Woolston, exclusively teased the upcoming nuptials and the wedding planning process while speaking to Life & Style in December.

“First of all, I work in weddings. I love weddings. And then this is like the ultimate wedding you know that Mindy Weiss is planning and everything,” Jen revealed. “There’s a lot of decisions to make pretty much every day. And you know, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to feel like to actually be there and see it all come to life. Even though we’re in the loop, I think it’s going to feel sort of like a big surprise, really.”