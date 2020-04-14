It’s no wonder why Halsey has amazing skin! The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 13, to share a photo of what’s inside her bathroom cabinet, proving she’s all about taking care of herself.

“Happiness,” she captioned the snap. Some of the beauty brands inside her medicine cabinet include Nivea, Clean and Clear, LANEIGE, Tatcha, IMAGE Skincare and more.

Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram

That same day, the “Without Me” artist shared a selfie of her bare face and, needless to say, she’s absolutely glowing. “A tiny bear craving excitement,” she captioned the snap. Of course, her fans couldn’t help but comment on the makeup-free musician’s natural beauty.

“The most beautiful person on this planet,” one follower wrote. “You’re so pretty,” wrote another. “Freckled cutie,” commented a third fan.

It’s clear Halsey takes pretty good care of her skin. In January, she shared a Vogue makeup tutorial, which also included a glimpse into her skincare routine.

It turns out, her “go-to” cleanser is the IMAGE Skincare face wash, which is one of the products found inside her bathroom cabinet. “I literally order it online everywhere I am, and I take like six bottles with me if I’m going to a new country,” she revealed.

In the morning, Halsey is pretty gentle with her routine. However, it’s quite the opposite at the end of a long day. “When I’m getting off of [the] stage and I have all that sweat and makeup and everything like deep in my pores, I’ll try to wash my face like two or three times to be honest with you,” the pop star divulged.

Another must-have for Halsey is serums. “I’m really, really into glowy skin,” the brunette beauty said. “I find that being a musician and being on red carpets a lot of time, people really love a matte face, but I’ve always loved a really dewy skin, so the serums are a go-to for me.”

These days, Halsey seems to be letting her skin breathe as she’s been sharing plenty of photos of herself with no makeup while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She’s glowing more than ever!