Hannah Berner reveals how her “Giggly Squad” podcast with Paige DeSorbo allows them to be their authentic selves while discussing her standup set for Orangetheory Fitness’ “WTF is OTF?!” comedy event during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

The comedian, 32, explains to Life & Style that the podcast shows her and Paige, 31, in their “purest form.”

“I would joke that we used to be in the bathroom getting ready and we would have the funniest conversations, but it would never make the air ever,” Hannah recalls of when they filmed Summer House together. “And I was like, ‘What if those conversations we just showed?’”

Once the friends launched “Giggly Squad” in 2020, Hannah says they have been able to “resonate with the audience” in a more genuine way by talking about a range of topics. She adds that “it is therapeutic just to feel like you’re seen for who you are and all of your imperfections.”

In addition to discussing “Giggly Squad,” Hannah also recalls performing standup at the “WTF is OTF?!” comedy event on February 28 in New York City. Hannah joked about several topics during her set, including her thoughts on people trying “to be hot” at the gym. “I want to dress like Adam Sandler when I’m going to the gym,” she told the crowd. “I want to look disgusting.”

Hannah also admitted that she didn’t want a “hot trainer” because she doesn’t “want to spend the whole time trying not to fart” in front of them.

“It was so fun for me because I was a tennis player growing up, and I always wanted to be a professional tennis player. That was my dream,” Hannah tells Life & Style about partnering with Orangetheory for the event. “Things went awry and I became a standup comedian. But when I’m working with brands, I like to be excited about something.”

She explains that she was excited for the collaboration because many of her friends are “obsessed” with Orangetheory and she’s been “working on getting back into working out since [her] tennis career ended.”

When Orangetheory asked if she would perform a comedy set around fitness, Hannah happily jumped at the opportunity. “The fitness industry is so intimidating and it could be scary. And the fact that Orangetheory didn’t want to take themselves so seriously made it really approachable,” she shares. “And then to be able to bring a ton of like-minded girls and guys that wanted to laugh and have a fun workout was just a really fun dopamine hit of an experience.”

During the Tuesday, March 12, episode of “Giggly Squad,” Hannah admitted she felt anxious ahead of her taping for her upcoming Netflix comedy special. While she tells Life & Style it was important for her to be “honest” with her listeners because she feels “connected” to them, she also reveals that she’s learned to channel her energy into working out when she feels anxious.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Orangetheory

“What I’m really learning is you can’t take on a lot of things on your own, and you have to have tools. And for me, it’s like I need to work out or I really keep all this energy inside me,” she says about when she feels anxious. “This is about you finding some solace emotionally and you giving your body what it needs. We’re all plants and it’s like, ‘I need to sleep, I need to workout. I need to get some sun.’”