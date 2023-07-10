Ouch. Harry Styles has become the latest performer to get hit in the face with an object on stage during a concert.

On Saturday, July 8, Harry was performing a “Love on Tour” show in Vienna, Austria, when a flying object struck him in the face. Video footage shared on Twitter by a fan named Maddison Ford, who attended the concert, showed Harry walking along a catwalk as people threw what appeared to be roses on stage. Harry then suddenly stopped, bent over, and put a hand to his eye, seemingly in pain. He continued walking after a few seconds, rubbing his eye.

Neither Harry nor his rep has commented on the situation at the time of publication.

Unfortunately, this was not the first time Harry was hit by a flying object. Back in November 2022, during Harry’s “Love on Tour” stop in Los Angeles, a fan threw Skittles on stage, and one of them hit the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in the eye. Video footage showed Harry’s head fly back upon impact, indicating that he was hit fairly hard. He brought his hands to his face, but then carried on waving and blowing kisses to the audience.

Fans on Twitter reported that Harry struggled to keep his eyes open for much of the next song. However, one of his drummers, Pauli Lovejoy, reportedly said in an Instagram Live the following day that Harry was “OK,” according to CBS News.

Fans have thrown other objects at Harry in the past, including a chicken nugget, a water bottle, and a can of Red Bull. However, this issue has affected several other artists and become an even bigger problem in recent weeks. During a New York City performance in June, a man threw their phone at Bebe Rexha, which led to her getting a black eye. The concertgoer was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment, multiple outlets reported. Bebe later took to Instagram to say that she was “good.”

Shortly after that incident, a video went viral of P!nk being hit in the face by a bag of human ashes. Other artists came forward with their own stories of being attacked on stage, including Adam Lambert and Kelly Clarkson.

Kelsea Ballerini also had her own frightening experience on June 28 when she was hit in the face by a flying bracelet during her “Heartfirst” tour. She stopped mid-performance and walked off the stage. The next day, Kelsea explained herself on her Instagram Stories.

“I’m fine. Someone threw a bracelet and it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why I walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and the crew and the audience felt safe to continue,” she wrote. “That’s all I ever want, is for shows to feel like a safe place for all of us. I love you and appreciate your concern.”