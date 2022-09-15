Modern Family alum Ariel Winter grew up in front of the cameras. From the show’s premiere when she was just 11 years old to its 2020 finale, fans watched as the Virginia native transformed into a young adult. However, Ariel was not always comfortable in her own skin and hasn’t been shy when it comes to discussing her past plastic surgery procedures. But what exactly has she had done? Keep scrolling for everything Ariel has said about her cosmetic enhancements.

Ariel Winter Had a Breast Reduction:

“I remember being in my sister’s wedding and being so flat and thinking, I just wish I would grow boobs!’ and then overnight I did,” Ariel opened up to Glamour following her 2015 breast reduction. “But then they kept growing and growing and growing and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop.”

“It started to hurt so bad that I couldn’t take the pain,” she added of her constant back pain. At 15 years old and wearing an F-cup bra, Ariel said it “wasn’t a shock” to her family that she decided to undergo surgery.

“I got it for myself. I can’t even really put it into words about how amazing it feels to really feel right,” she told the outlet. “This is how I was supposed to be.”

The Sofia the First lead went on to describe the moment she decided to go under the knife.

“I went to a swimsuit store with my cousin a few months ago and couldn’t find a bathing suit that fit me. I really felt bad about myself,” she admitted. “I didn’t feel happy. … I can’t go to a party with my friends and wear the same thing as them. I have to be completely covered up otherwise I’ll look a certain way that I’m not intending to look.”

Ariel Winter Slammed Plastic Surgery Rumors:

When a then-21-year-old Ariel shared a clip from the season 10 finale of Modern Family, one follower’s comment went too far.

“How many surgeries have you had on your body and face now?” the May 2019 comment read, before continuing, “Two breast reductions, that’s obvious, cheekbone and chin shaving and lip fillers. Pretty obvious, she looks so different #Truth.”

Ariel hilariously clapped back to the comment, saying, “I wasn’t going to reply but I HAVE to ask … what the f–k is cheekbone and chin shaving????”

“You’re also wrong about all of it by the way,” she continued. “One breast reduction [and] I lost weight, but you do you boo.”

In addition to denying further cosmetic procedures, Ariel previously slammed accusations that she used illegal drugs in order to lose weight.

“Yes!! My psychiatrist switched me from my previous antidepressant that didn’t work and made me gain weight, to coke [and] meth!!” she wrote under a January 2019 Instagram post, adding that it was a new medication that “worked and then regulated [her] metabolism.”