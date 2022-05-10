Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams’ Daughter Matilda Is All Grown Up! See Her Transformation Photos

She’s all grown up! Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams welcomed their daughter, Matilda Rose, in October 2005, and she’s the spitting image of her late father.

“Every time I really miss him and wonder where he’s gone, I just look at her,” the My Week With Marilyn actress told Vogue in 2009 about her former partner. Michelle and Heath met on the set of 2005’s Brokeback Mountain and started dating shortly thereafter. They were together until October 2007, and Heath died in January 2008 following an accidental overdose.

“I can talk about grief — because that’s mine — about single parenting, about trying to balance work and kids. But what I don’t have to talk about is what happened between Heath and me in our relationship,” the Dawson’s Creek alum said of their relationship in the same Vogue interview. “Brokeback Mountain was an unrepeatable moment in time, a very charmed time in my life. I was in love. I was in a movie I was proud to be a part of and with a beautiful, brand new baby. Everything was good in that moment.”

While the actress has kept Matilda out of the spotlight, Michelle has spoken about her firstborn in various interviews over the years.

Michelle talked about losing her daughter’s father but “never” giving up on love after his passing. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'” she told Vanity Fair in July 2018.

The actress has since found love again. Michelle married Thomas Kail in 2020, and they welcomed a son that same year. The couple announced in May 2022 that they were expecting another baby together.

“Sometimes I think motherhood is really all about scheduling and cooking! It’s so different at so many stages. If you’d asked me three years ago, I would have had a very different answer,” the Shutter Island star said while speaking with Porter Magazine in 2016. “Now, it’s like rainbows and unicorns and sunshine, but that’s just the place we happen to find ourselves in right now. It is ever-changing. I feel like parenting is reeling your kids out a little more every day. You keep [the line] taut so that they know you’re there, but you grow them up so that one day they can leave you.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Matilda’s transformation over the years.