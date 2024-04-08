As the late Toby Keith was honored at the CMT Music Awards on April 7, 2024, fans want to know more about the late superstar’s long battle with cancer and how he fought the illness.

How Did Toby Keith Die?

Toby died on February 5, 2024, at age 62, following a battle with stomach cancer. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” a statement posted to his social media pages read.

When Did Toby Keith Reveal He Had Stomach Cancer?

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” the “How Do You Like Me Now?” singer revealed in a June 2022 statement on X and Instagram.

“I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax,” he added.

What Did Toby Keith Say About His Cancer Battle

“I’m feeling pretty good. … I’m about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less — and I’ve only got one that’s shown up,” Toby told The Oklahoman in a June 2023 interview ahead of his Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in Norman, Oklahoma.

“Basically, everything is in a real positive trend. You never know with cancer, so you have to prepare. But my goal is, I feel better. I’ve got more wind. And I’m thinking about bringing the band in and setting up, playing two or three days somewhere just to see if I can get through two hours. And if I do, (I’ll) be out on the road this fall,” the “I Love This Bar” singer added. Sadly, he was never able to tour again.

One month before his death, Toby told Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, TV news station KWTV, “Cancer is a roller coaster. You just sit here and wait on it to go away. It might never go away.”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

What Type of Treatments Did Toby Keith Receive During His Cancer Battle?

In addition to chemotherapy, Toby was also taking immunotherapy.

“They put oxygen in your blood. They give you high doses of vitamin C and good vitamins and nutrient bag you up to where you feel better. And you can start trying to heal your body,” he told The Oklahoman.

“Now, they’re trying to fight where the cancer backs up and says, ‘Oh, you’re fighting that tumor? We’re gonna remorph and turn into this kind of cancer.’ … So, while they (the cancer cells) are in the bullpen regrouping, we’re trying to kill ’em with something different,” he added.

Did Toby Keith Continue to Perform During His Cancer Treatments?

Toby performed his hit “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the People’s Choice Country Awards in 2023. He also hit the stage in December 2023 in Las Vegas for what was one of his last public appearances.