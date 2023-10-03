How Many Kids Does RHONY's Sai De Silva Have? Meet Her Children

The Real Housewives of New York City star Sai De Silva is the ultimate city momma. Not only does the Brooklyn native work hard to provide for kids London and Rio, but she includes them in her projects, too! Sai often features her little ones on her fashion blog and social media accounts and Bravo fans even met them during the RHONY season 14 reboot premiere.

Meet Sai De Silva’s Daughter London

The influencer and husband David Craig welcomed their eldest child, London, in September 2011, two years after they got married.

Sai De Silva/ Instagram

After entering motherhood, Sai launched her blog, Scout in the City, which is now a lucrative empire. The reality star caught major recognition for her mommy-and-me content with her daughter, which ultimately kickstarted her successful career. However, being a blogger wasn’t Sai’s intentional career path.

“I thought I was going to be some sort of creative director, possibly at a magazine. Blogging was the last thing that I thought I would do. It was a complete accident. It was just something that I did because I liked to write and take photos with my daughter. I was a new mom and starting my blog Scout the City was an outlet for me,” she previously told Grazia Magazine. “Somehow it kind of turned into a career after BuzzFeed picked it up and they wrote an article on it. People started talking about it, and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, is this a job?’ It just kind of fell into my lap.”

London has the creative bug like her mother and creates short-length productions of her own. For example, the multi-talented kid recreated a reality TV classic in July 203.

“My daughter produced a remake of ‘Toddlers & Tiaras’. She did the costumes, glam, editing, directing and starred in today’s short film. Her poor brother was cast as the supporting actor (he had no choice),” Sai captioned her Instagram post of the parody video, concluding, “These kids constantly keep me laughing! The creativity is impressive! We hope you like it.”

Meet Sai De Silva’s Son Rio

The Real Housewives of New York City gals may be Sai’s friends, but her kids are her ultimate besties.

Rio joined the family on April 12, 2017, and has since brought energy and comedy to the family. Sai’s son always keeps her laughing – and on her toes.

Sai De Silva/ Instagram

“It’s hard to believe how quickly the time is flying by! Happy 6th birthday to my Aries baby, Rio Dash. Cheers to another year of endless laughs, cuddles and experiences,” she captioned her April 2023 birthday tribute to her youngest child.

Does Sai De Silva Want More Kids?

Sai shared a sweet moment with Rio via Instagram Stories in August 2023, while expressing sadness at seeing him “getting so big” before her eyes.

“I’m so sad and want a small baby again,” she wrote at the time, “but I just don’t have the energy to start over.”