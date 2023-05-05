Kate Middleton, now Catherine, Princess of Wales, has always been praised for how gorgeous she looks in clothing thanks to her tall stature. Keep reading to find out the royal’s height and more.

How Tall Is Kate Middleton?

The princess stands at 5-foot-9 without heels. Once she wears a pair of pumps, it puts her closer to 6-feet. By comparison, her sister, Pippa Middleton, is only 5-foot-5.

How Tall Is Prince William?

The future king is 6-foot-3 and is the tallest member among the working members of the British Royal Family. Thanks to his wife’s penchant for stylish footwear, they only appear a few inches apart in height when photographed together on outings. His father, King Charles III, is 5-foot-10, just an inch more than his daughter-in-law.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

What Have Designers Said About Kate’s Height?

Late Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld famously remarked, “Kate Middleton has a nice silhouette, and she is the right girl for that boy [Prince William]. I like that kind of woman, I like romantic beauties,” to The Sun in 2012. Diane von Furstenberg, said of Kate to WWD in 2011, “I think she is irresistible, she is so beautiful.”

What Is Kate Middleton’s Dress Size?

While Kate has never revealed it, multiple outlets have claimed she is a British size six, or an American size two, with a 24-inch waistline. Her weight has remained roughly the same since her 2011 marriage to Prince William, as she still recycles the same outfits today that she wore back then. Even after having three children, the princess lost her pregnancy weight swiftly and was back into her regular clothes within weeks of her kids’ births.

What Are Kate Middleton’s Favorite Exercises?

The princess is known for her longtime love of tennis, which she grew up playing. Kate became a patron of the All-England Tennis Club in 2019, home of the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Kate gave a rare statement about how she stays in shape when she hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in January 2023. When an athlete asked her if she goes to the gym, Kate replied, “It’s running around after the children — I do it all, whenever I can squeeze in exercise I do, even jumping on the trampoline with my children before school.”

The whole family is quite active, as the brunette beauty explained that her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis take after their sporty parents. “We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby,” she continued, adding, “They are at an age where they just love running around.”