There’s one thing for certain about Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto prior to his split announcement from wife of eight years, Bessy, and that is he really loved her with all his heart and frequently praised her for the support she’d shown him and their family over the years.

On December 19, just 12 days before the separation news, Joe gushed over Bessy’s huge “heart” in an adorable Instagram photo. It showed her lying on a large living room chair, with five of their rescue pups cuddled up on top of her.

“This is what rescue looks like at the Gatto house. Each day all the seniors get some serious quality time with the Momma of the pack. Such a big, beautiful heart on this wife of mine,” Joe wrote about Bessy. In other posts, he’d simply tell fans, “I love my beautiful wife.”

Joe also made sure to let Bessy know that he thought the world of her as the mother of the two children they share, daughter Milana, born in 2015, and son Remington, who came along in 2017.

Courtesy of Bessy Gatto/Instagram

Several months before Remo’s birth, Joe shared a photo of Bessy hugging Milana and wrote next to it, “The secret to being a good mommy is to love being a mommy. My wife has that covered. Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful, loving, happy, silly better half. What a great day with a great family.”

The couple revealed in separate Instagram announcements on December 31, 2021, that they were splitting. For Joe, 45, it was such a life change that he stepped down from Impractical Jokers, after being with the truTV show since its inception nine seasons prior.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” Joe shared, adding, “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”

Bessy, 39, echoed the announcement in her statement that read, “With love and respect, we have decided to separate. Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together.”

Scroll down for Joe Gatto’s sweetest quotes about his wife Bessy before their split.