The Casamigos Halloween bash was the party of the season. Justin Bieber, Megan Fox, Cindy Crawford and Paris Hilton were just a few of the costumed revelers sipping high-end tequila and taking selfies among the Wonderland-themed inflatables in L.A. on October 27. One face stood out in the see-and-be-seen crowd, though: Lauren Conrad, who showed up wearing a witch getup. While in her Laguna Beach and The Hills heyday she was a regular at these type of high-profile fetes, the reality star-turned-fashion designer, 37, now rarely makes such social appearances, preferring her “normal” life with husband William Tell, and their sons – Liam, 6, and Charlie, 4. “Lauren has definitely stepped back from Hollywood,” says a source. “She’s very choosy about which events she supports. She’d rather be at home with her family, but she does go out occasionally, mostly when it’s necessary for her job.”

That work includes her Kohl’s clothing collection for women, a kids’ apparel line, a marketplace for wholesale home goods as well as a fragrance called Loved. As for a return to reality TV? It’s not in the cards, despite recent opportunities such as the two-season Hills: New Beginnings reboot. “I shared a lot,” Lauren has said of the nearly six years she spent in front of MTV cameras. “I feel like it’s just a privilege to have my privacy. I appreciate it.”

QUIET BLISS

Nowadays, Lauren’s world is centered around the Orange County house where she and William, 43, are raising their boys. “A normal day for her starts with checking her work schedule before Liam and Charlie wake up, getting them ready for the day, figuring out dinner for William and the kids and making sure she sneaks in a little ‘me time,’ which could just be a 15-minute stretch,” says the source. “Her career is important, of course, but family is really everything for her. Making sure her boys are healthy and learning between what’s right and wrong is her No. 1 priority.”

She gets plenty of help from hubby William, who knows a thing or two about leaving the spotlight himself: The former guitarist for pop-rock band Something Corporate, he has signed a deal for a solo album, but instead went to law school at USC and now works as an entertainment lawyer.

“William is an ideal partner – he does more than his part and, more importantly, he knows when to step in,” says the source. “He’s a great dad. Lauren’s life seems pretty perfect right now.”