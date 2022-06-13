Khloé Kardashian has a large booty that has sparked speculation throughout the years of her reality TV stardom over whether it is natural or the result of plastic surgery. While The Kardashians star has denied undergoing any surgical alterations to her rear end, some fans remain doubtful due to its striking transformation.

The Calabasas, California, native was 23 years old when she first appeared on her family’s E! show in 2007. Since then, she has gone through multiple serious romances, welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, cofounded a company, attended her first Met Gala and built her dream home. Through all of Khloé’s ups and downs in the public eye, one thing remained consistent: fans speculating over the growth of her butt.

“You guys just wanna believe anything bad,” the Good American founder wrote on Instagram in April, replying to commenters claiming they could see signs of butt implants in a photo of Khloé stretching at the gym.

While each Kardashian-Jenner sister has sparked some degree of plastic surgery speculation among fans, Khloé has historically always been a target of haters and body-shamers on social media. In fact, she says she gets the most hate out of everyone in her family.

When asked on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May 2022 if people “come for [her]” more than her other siblings, Khloé quickly responded in the affirmative, saying, “Oh my gosh, yes! I get it so much more than the rest. Which is fine, I’ll take it, and I do think I can take it. But I don’t know the rhyme or reason. Sometimes I think, is it just ‘cause I’m so open? And, like, I have no filter. I’ll tell people anything. And maybe they feel so invested that they can, I don’t know.”

After her drastic weight loss following her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, Khloé faced further ridicule from fans about her body. She explained on the podcast that working out has become her “therapy.”

“I love working out, I do. … I feel mentally better when I do. And I do notice that I might get a little bit more down or reclusive if I don’t work out, it’s strange. So, I think it’s just really healthy for me. … Muscle definition is, like, all I aspire to have. … Do you know how many years it’s taken me to get muscle definition on my arms? And I love it.”

Although much of Khloé’s body transformation can likely be attributed to working out, there’s no denying that her butt is larger than average, even for someone who works out twice a day. When photos surfaced of her after giving birth to True in April 2018, fans took to social media to discuss the new mom’s rear end.

Despite all of the discussion about her appearance, Khloé remains hard working and optimistic, offering a source of positivity for her family.

“I think I have the most empathy and patience for people,” Khloé said in the podcast, explaining why her family members come to her for advice.

Scroll through the photos below to see the complete evolution of Khloe’s butt over the years.