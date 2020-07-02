Making a comeback? Kris Jenner is “hoping” her son, Rob Kardashian, will return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians now that he’s “feeling better about himself” following his dramatic weight loss, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

While Rob has “regained his confidence,” the Arthur George founder, 33, is still “on the fence” about appearing on season 19 of the reality TV series,” adds the insider.

After beginning his weight loss journey in 2018, Rob debuted his slimmer build at Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday party on Sunday, June 28. The California native was all smiles as he posed for rare photos with his famous family — including Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick and Khloé’s ex Tristan Thompson.

According to the source, the Good American founder, 36, and her former flame, 29, are acting as Rob’s “personal trainers” and using Khloé’s “home gym” for their daily workouts, which include “cardio, running, pushups and deadlifting.”

As for Rob’s diet, “he’s cut out junk food,” the source assures. Instead, he’s “sticking to a high-protein diet” with a few “cheat days” here and there. “The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight. More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself.”

Longtime viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians have seen Rob’s past struggles with his health. When he was “feeling down” he would “isolate himself from the rest of the world and spend days on end eating junk food, watching TV and playing video games,” recalls the insider. Thankfully, “he seems to have snapped out of it.” So far, Rob has lost approximately 50 pounds, estimates New York City-based internist and gastroenterologist Dr. Niket Sonpal.

Rob’s last appearance on KUWTK was in April. The proud father, who shares daughter Dream Kardashian with ex Blac Chyna, was featured during an episode about his little girl’s Trolls-themed third birthday party. “I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream,” Kris gushed at the time. “He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute.”

Here’s hoping we get to see more of Rob and Dream in the seasons to come!

