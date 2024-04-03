All talk and no walk… down the aisle, that is! After six years together, Jake Gyllenhaal is stalling on proposing to girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu.

“Every so often he drops hints that make people think he’s about to do it, but he never follows through,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Brokeback Mountain actor, 43 — who was first linked to the French model in late 2018 when they were spotted together in New York City and Paris — also stated his intentions toward the 28-year-old in interviews.

After the couple made their first red-carpet appearance together at the September 2021 premiere of The Lost Daughter, a film directed by Gyllenhaal’s sister, Maggie, the actor told Esquire, “In a lot of ways, we’re family. I’m in a relationship that is full of love and support. I feel so at ease.” Gyllenhaal has also previously said that he aspires to be “a good husband and father” and that his relationship with Cadieu is “wonderful.”

But when it comes to actually popping the question, “he can’t quite make that leap,” says the Life & Style source.

“The truth is, he likes things the way they are. His family doesn’t understand why he’s so afraid to take this step. Jeanne is a real catch, she’s smart and beautiful, and there’s only so long she’ll wait for him to get it together,” the insider explains. “The worry is Jeanne will get tired of waiting.”