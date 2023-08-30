Since Sam Asghari filed for divorce on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, Britney Spears‘ behavior has sparked concern. She’s posted Instagram videos of herself dancing in a thong, writhing topless in bed, and being carried by four shirtless men (while another guy licked her leg!) — and that’s just what the public has seen.

“There are many red flags. Her behavior is more troubling than ever,” says a Life & Style insider, adding that Britney, 41, “is surrounding herself with people who may not have her best interests at heart. Loved ones are poised to help her, but so far she’s not accepting it.”

Jamie Lynn Spears

After publicly slamming sister, 32, claiming the Zoey 101 actress “never showed up for [me]” during the conservatorship, Britney confirmed a thaw in June, sharing on Instagram that “it was nice to visit my sister” and that Britney had “missed” her. Jamie Lynn has since shown support by liking a post announcing her sibling’s separation from Sam. “Jamie Lynn has made it clear she’s on Britney’s side in this,” says the source. “She is ready to be a sympathetic ear.”

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Sean and Jayden

“If anyone can get through to Britney, it’s her boys,” the source says of the pop star’s sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16. Earlier this summer, Britney approved her sons’ request to move to Hawaii with their dad, and after months of estrangement, the teens spoke to her in July, Kevin’s attorney confirmed.

Jamie Spears

Britney has branded her father — who oversaw the conservatorship that ruled her life from 2008 to 2021 — an abuser. But Jamie, 71, has long maintained he loves his daughter “with all my heart, ”adding that he doesn’t know “if she’d be alive” if he hadn’t stepped in amid her mental-health crisis. In a shocking twist, Britney reportedly is now open to a reconciliation.

Nick Ut/AP/Shutterstock

Cade Hudson

He has served as Britney’s manager since 2022. He’s also been a part of her inner circle for years. “He’s her best friend. Britney trusts him,” says the source, noting that the former talent agent earned Britney’s respect when he supported her efforts to end her conservatorship. Post-split, says the source, “Cade offered his home to her, but she says she’s enjoying her newfound freedom.”

Lynne Spears

In May, Britney revealed she and “my sweet mama” had reconciled when Lynne, 68, visited her in LA for the first time in three years after an estrangement. Lynne, says the source, wants to get Britney out of Hollywood and back to her hometown in Louisiana so she can process issues, including her split from Sam, in private. “Lynne thinks being home would help Britney heal,” says the source.

Sam Asghari

Stranger things have happened. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other,” Sam, 29, vowed in a statement following his divorce filing after 14 months of marriage, adding, “I wish her the best always.” He’s protected her for many years, “so to see the individuals she’s let into her life lately really upsets him,” insists the source. “They’re using her.”