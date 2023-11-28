Lifetime is turning up the heat with Jana Kramer this holiday season! The One Tree Hill alum is set to star in the network’s A Cowboy Christmas Romance movie, and she revealed that it’s Lifetime’s first Christmas film to feature sex scenes.

“When I read it, I was like, ‘Well, this is gonna be interesting,’” Jana, 39, said of the film’s script on the Monday, November 27, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. The country singer was pregnant with her and fiancé Allan Russell’s son at the time of filming, so she admitted to feeling a little confused about pulling off the scene.

“I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this with the baby belly?’” Jana added.

In A Cowboy Christmas Romance, which premieres on Lifetime on December 9, Jana plays a real estate agent named Lexie who comes home to her small Arizona town to close on a ranch owned by a stubborn local named Coby Mason (Adam Senn). During her trip, Lexie must face her former family drama as she unexpectedly falls for Coby.

Describing a particularly steamy scene, Jana said, “We’re on this — spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know … And then, you know, obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too.”

A Cowboy Christmas Romance writer Sarah Drew revealed on the podcast that the sex scenes were important to her.

Lifetime

“It all came out so beautifully, but especially the scene in the kitchen. I had written into the stage directions, ‘He pulls her up onto the counter, he shoves things off the table,’” the Grey’s Anatomy star, 43, said. “I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.’”

Despite pushing limits, Jana added that Lifetime “didn’t cut anything” from the scene. She said she was “so happy that they really left it all in there.” The scene also gave an opportunity for Jana to joke about her real-life pregnancy, as she recalled telling Adam, 39, “I was like, ‘We made a baby!’”

Jana, who also shares daughter Jolie and son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin, announced her third pregnancy in June 2023. Unfortunately, the pregnancy wasn’t easy, as the actress was hospitalized in October due to a bacterial infection that entered her kidneys.

“This resulted in a 2-day stay in hospital and antibiotics because I let it get passed where I should have,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, noting that her baby was “good” after the hospitalization.

“Lesson number one…don’t just brush off pain, because it can be more serious than u think,” she warned others.

Though the experience was frightening, Jana and Allan, 42, welcomed a healthy baby boy named Roman one month later on November 13.

“Allan and I are both overjoyed and truly grateful to announce the birth of our son,” Jana told People. “We feel blessed to have been given the chance to create something so special together.”

Fans can watch A Cowboy Christmas Romance on Lifetime on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET.