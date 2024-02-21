Jason Kelce has always been a big softie when it comes to his relationship with wife Kylie Kelce! His former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen spilled some adorable details about the center’s early romance with the field hockey coach, which began with a swipe on Tinder in 2015.

“The thing that people don’t know is, Kylie and Jason met on Tinder, so for a week or two leading up to you guys meeting, they were chit-chatting online and Kelce’s talking about this girl: ‘I really like this girl, I gotta make a good first impression. What am I going to say to her?’” Beau, 32, said on the Wednesday, February 21, episode of Jason’s “New Heights” podcast.

The former defensive tackle added that Jason, 36, kept his teammates updated on how things were going with Kylie, 31.

“We were in the cafeteria just talking about it. Then we were at the holiday party in Philly, which is a big deal, kind of a formal event, we dressed up and pregamed it, of course,” he continued. “Then Kelce’s like, ‘I think I’m going to meet up with this girl,’ and I heard all about her, I’m excited to meet her.”

Of course, as fans of the couple may already know, their first date didn’t quite go as planned. Jason and Beau met up with Kylie at a bar, but Jason was already drunk and ended up falling asleep within an hour. Beau had to carry him home.

“That was physically one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Beau joked, later adding, “This is the thing about Kelc. It’s not uncommon … I have a disturbing amount of photos of you sleeping just asleep in various places … It’s cobblestone streets, and you’re fighting me, Kelce. At one point, I dropped you.”

Though Beau admitted he was “slightly surprised” that Kylie agreed to a second date after that, he knew his buddy was worthy of it.

“You’re a great guy. You’re charming, look at that laugh. How can you not want to go on a second date with you?” he told Jason.

Jason previously told the story of his and Kylie’s unusual first date experience on “New Heights” in September 2023.

“[I] definitely fell asleep. Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life,” he gushed. “It was love at first sight. … I didn’t [believe in it] until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.”

Jason clearly made an impression on Kylie, too. After a more successful second date, the couple eventually went on to tie the knot in April 2018. They welcomed daughter Wyatt Elizabeth in October 2019, followed by daughter Elliotte Ray in March 2021. The newest addition to their family, daughter Bennett, arrived in February 2023.