Jason Kelce made it clear he won’t ever forget how he met his wife, Kylie Kelce, during their Valentine’s Day date.

Kylie, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 14, to share a photo of Jason, 36, sitting across from her at a restaurant, where he wore a sweatshirt that read, “Never forget where you came from…” alongside the Tinder logo.

“Are you kidding me with this?” she wrote over the photo, which showed her husband happily smiling. Kylie also shared a sticker that stated, “Happy Valentine’s.”

The couple previously revealed that they met via the dating app in the 2023 documentary Kelce. “Jason won’t let me lie about this,” Kylie explained at the time. “We met on Tinder.”

She added that Jason looked familiar when they matched, though she wasn’t positive that he was the Philadelphia Eagles player. “None of his pictures showed Eagles football,” Kylie recalled, explaining that she and her friends eventually confirmed who he was by doing a Google search.

After the pair hit it off online, Jason invited Kylie to meet him and some friends at a local bar. She said it would be “hilarious either way” if it turned out to really be the professional athlete or someone “pretending to be him,” and she agreed to go on the date.

“Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” Jason recalled of their first time, sharing that it was “very much like love at first sight.”

However, the date didn’t go according to plan and the Ohio native fell asleep at the bar. Jason admitted he didn’t make the “best first impression,” though called Kylie the next day and asked if they could “try that again.” She revealed that he “did much better” the next time they saw each other and he managed to impress her.

Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram

The pair tied the knot in 2018, and have gone on to welcome daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

Kylie showed off Jason’s outfit after she roasted him for not sharing his plans for their Valentine’s Day celebration during the February 14 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Travis Kelce.

After Jason said their plans were a “surprise,” Kylie guessed that a woman they work with named Emily would ultimately make a reservation somewhere.

“I thought we’ve been away from the kids for so long that it’d be good to include the kids, ‘cause I know you miss them so much,” Jason said. However, Kylie implied she didn’t love the idea as she sarcastically replied, “He’s a hopeless romantic, everyone!”