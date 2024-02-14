Jason Kelce was the talk of the social media after he went viral for drunkenly dancing during the Super Bowl afterparty following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. While many fans have weighed in on his moves, his wife, Kylie Kelce, also made sure to share her thoughts.

“I was not surprised … Not even a little bit,” Kylie, 31, said about Jason’s behavior at the afterparty when she made a brief appearance during the Wednesday, February 14, episode of “New Heights.” Not only did Jason, 36, sport red and yellow overalls to represent the Chiefs, but he completed the outfit with a bright mask to show his allegiance to brother Travis Kelce’s team.

After the Philadelphia Eagles player asked his wife if she was surprised by “the mask,” she insisted that she was unfazed by the outcome of the night. “At first, was I surprised that you were wearing that mask? Yes. But am I surprised that you fully committed to wearing a freaking Nacho Libre, Kansas City–style mask for the entire afterparty? No,” Kylie said. “We all saw you at the DJ booth … You displayed your what? Three dance moves.”

Jason argued that the moves he performed at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas were “brand new,” though Kylie admitted she wasn’t convinced. “Have you ever seen my belly takeover?” he continued. “You’ve never seen that … The chunk, you’ve never seen me do the chunk.”

“The only reason it looked like your belly took over — you were really hip thrusting,” she fired back. “It looked like your belly took over because you were wearing overalls … I’ve seen you hip thrust, right?”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – broke out into laughter as the professional athlete responded, “Obviously, we’ve got three kids.”

While Jason went all out to support Travis, 34, with his outfit, Kylie took a much more subtle approach with her ensemble for the championship game. She wore a red sweater to the game, though Jason explained that she also sported a shirt that paid tribute to her brother-in-law.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

“I think she had an ‘alright ​nah’ shirt underneath [her outfit]. Something like that,” the mother of three explained during another portion of the podcast. “So, she was definitely supporting Trav.”

Travis’ catchphrase became more popular amid his romance with Taylor Swift, while he even filed a trademark on the phrase in 2023.

The Chiefs tight end acknowledged that Kylie wearing the shirt meant a lot to him, as she’s been outspoken about only wanting to wear Eagles merch. “I respect it, Ky. I appreciate you even wearing red, you know?” Travis said. “You could’ve worn something neutral and just showed your support. You showing up was enough for me.”