Jason Mraz has proved he’s just as talented at ballroom dancing as he is after two decades as a singer-songwriter. After making it to the finals on Dancing With the Stars, fans are wondering about the size of his fortune.

What Is Jason Mraz’s Net Worth?

The “Love Someone” singer has amassed a net worth of $10 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jason Mraz Make Money Through Music?

Jason signed his first major label record deal in 2001 and released his debut album, Waiting for My Rocket to Come, on October 15, 2002. That same year he was the opening act for Jewel during her tour.

The album featured the hit single “You and I” and was eventually certified platinum, crossing the one million sales mark in 2005.

Jason released his second major studio album, Mr. A–Z, that same year. It debuted on the Billboard 200 chart in the No. 5 position and he toured extensively across the globe in support of the LP.

The Virginia native’s third studio album, We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things, was a massive success. Released in May 2008, it featured the lead single “I’m Yours,” which would become Jason’s first Billboard top 10 hit, peaking at No. 6. The tune also scored the singer 2009 Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, and went on to sell more than seven million copies.

While he lost out on the Grammy for “I’m Yours,” Jason went on to win the 2010 Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for the song’s follow-up single “Make It Mine” as well as Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for his duet “Lucky” with Colbie Caillat.

Jason released five more studio albums as well as several live LP’s since then, with his most recent album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, dropping on June 23, 2023, which also happened to be the artist’s 46th birthday. It featured the single “I Feel Like Dancing,” which turned out to be prophetic as he was revealed to be one of the contestants on DWTS season 32 that September.

How Does Jason Mraz Make Money Outside of Music?

Jason is an investor in the popular Los Angeles vegan restaurant chain Café Gratitude.

He purchased a five-acre avocado orchard in Oceanside, California, early in his career, later starting Mraz Family Farms in 2015. The business’ bio page lists Jason as a “cultivator and coffee lover,” and reads, “Jason is a song poet whose career began in the coffee houses of San Diego in 1999. He became an orchard owner in 2004 and developed a fondness for farming. Some people collect cars. Jason collects fruit trees.”

The farm sells boxes of organic avocados and passion fruit online as well as coffee products and also shares vegan recipes.