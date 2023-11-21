Jennifer Lawrence couldn’t hide her surprise as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while speaking in front of a huge crowd on Monday, November 20. The actress gave a speech at the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday window display in New York City and audibly reacted when her belt came undone at the podium.

Just moments after J.Law, 33, took the stage, her belt, which was wrapped around her black peacoat, unbuckled and fell to the ground. The Hunger Games star tried her best to keep from cracking up as she gasped and tried to hide her smile with her hands. “I’m so sorry! That was so loud! My belt popped off!” she announced, letting the crowd in on what went down.

Luckily, she was able to get through her segment and return the belt to its rightful place for the rest of the ceremony. Saks partnered with Dior to create the 2023 Carousel of Dreams display in the windows of its midtown location. As a longtime spokesperson for the brand, Jennifer was the perfect person to officially announce the unveiling.

Jennifer was dressed in Dior for the holiday event, wearing a black and white ensemble and her hair slicked back with a headband. She watched the ceremony from the front row with a blanket draped across her lap to keep warm amid the chilly November temperatures.

This appearance comes following the Netflix release of Jennifer’s comedy film No Hard Feelings, which first premiered in theaters in June. The Kentucky native made headlines for going full frontal nude in the movie, with the naked beach scene going viral once again after the film hit the popular streaming service in October.

Despite all the buzz about the A-lister baring all, Jennifer admitted that she had no qualms about stripping down.

“Everyone in my life and [on] my team is doing the right thing and going, ‘Are you sure? Are you sure? Are you sure?’” Jennifer admitted. “I didn’t even have a second thought. It was hilarious to me.”

Since giving birth to her son, Cy, in February 2022, Jennifer has been more selective when it comes to her work. No Hard Feelings is the only movie she’s filmed since Cy was born and she doesn’t currently have any other projects on her slate. Jen shares Cy with her husband, Cooke Maroney, who she married in October 2019 after an eight month engagement.