Singer Jennifer Lopez loves changing up her look and gorgeous hair extensions, but her natural locks are absolutely adorable.

The “On the Floor” singer’s off-duty hair includes lots of curls, ponytails and high buns. She explained that her roots growing up in New York City have a lot to do with how she styles her hair.

“Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I still wear big hoops and a lot of jewelry, whether it’s with a couture gown or with Timberlands,” she told InStyle in 2018. “Also, how I do my hair. I’m still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx.”

That being said, Jen gushed that she feels sexiest “when my hair is curly, and I’m a little bit tan,” during an interview with People in December 2020.

The Second Act star is pretty much synonymous with her iconic honey brown hair. However, as some may remember, Jennifer actually hit the scene in Hollywood with dark brown curls in her early 20s.

Rita Hazan, Jen’s colorist who she’s worked with for years, shared why the team decided to lighten up the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s look.

“I felt like [the dark brown] was too harsh for her skin tone and her personality. I created a honey-highlighted hair color for her, and people went crazy over it,” the stylist told Glamour in 2014, adding the “chocolate base” around the roots gives Jen a “cooler, edgier look.”

The “Jenny From the Block” singer celebrated her 50th birthday in 2019 and seems to be completely ageless. Most fans would probably never guess that the Hustlers actress began getting gray hair in her early 20s.

“I was prematurely gray at 23. I have to have [my roots] touched up every couple of weeks,” she revealed to People. “I’m kind of tempted to one day just let it go. It’d be kind of exciting! Maybe someday we’ll go really far away for like two months and I’m just going to see what it looks like.”

In addition, Jennifer previously talked about using minoxidil, a topical treatment for hair loss, in an Instagram ad. When I was coming up, I didn’t know how to take proper care of my hair when I first started working in television and film — I had to learn about minoxidil from my hairstylist! And I’ve been using it ever since,” she wrote about the product.

Jennifer’s natural hair is stunning. Keep scrolling to see photos!