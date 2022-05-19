With the announcement of MTV’s new era of Jersey Shore — Jersey Shore 2.0 — some of the original cast, who first appeared on the show in 2009, have slammed the show in a joint statement shared to their respective social media.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see, gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” read a statement shared by the Jersey Shore original cast members Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese on May 19. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers,” the statement continued.

Courtesy of Pauly D/Twitter

MTV revealed the Jersey Shore 2.0 series on Wednesday, May 18, as part of its 2022-23 season announcement, which includes more than 90 new and returning series. Also on that list is Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” MTV shared in a May 2022 statement, announcing the series. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

Fans met the guidos and guidettes of the original series in December 2009, with cast members Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola taking the screen. The series later came to an end in December 2012, with some of the original stars returning for the spinoff series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation years after. Now, a new cast will emerge.

Although the former cast members aren’t too happy about the reboot, the new show won’t be an entire replica of the original. The location of the Jersey Shore 2.0 house is still unknown, but it won’t be in the same borough of the shore as the original show. Producers of the franchise reached out to Seaside Heights, the site of the original Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012, but they were “advised informally, without any pending application, that there would not be an appetite for any reality show filming activity during July, August,” said Christopher Vaz, borough administrator of Seaside Heights, via email, as reported by Deadline.