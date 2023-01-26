Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick did not hold back while addressing costar – and former fling – Vinny Guadagnino’s rumored romance with Gabby Windey in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Hey, listen. Like, whatever floats your boat, you know?” the MTV personality, 36, says ahead of the season 6 premiere, noting that her take on Vinny and Gabby’s flirtatious relationship is a “great answer.”

The Keto Guido cookbook author, 35, and former Bachelorette star, 32, first got the romance rumor mill turning after exchanging flirty messages on Instagram while competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. In one steamy social media interaction, Vinny referred to Gabby as his “baby mamma,” while the Bachelor Nation member called the Double Shot at Love alum her “main man.”

Though Angelina and Vinny have hooked up before, the Vinny & Ma Eat America star previously told Us Weekly that he wasn’t interested in pursuing a relationship with his costar. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this,” he said. “Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you, I do not.”

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Not only did Angelina address the romance rumors between the former DWTS contestants, but the reality star also opened up about her split with ex-husband Chris Larangeira. The pair wed in November 2019 but called it quits after Angelina filed for divorce in January 2021. Their divorce was finalized in May 2022.

“[I’m] a work in progress, but I’m here and I’m just moving forward, you know, wish ’em the best,” she says. “Sometimes in life you get divorced, sometimes you stay together. It’s different paths we have, so you know, it sucks, but I’m moving forward.”

The former flames’ strained marriage was a hot topic of discussion amongst Angelina’s costars and housemates on previous seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously revealed that the Staten Island native removed a tattoo of her engagement ring with the phrase “3rd time’s a charm” – a design her ex picked out for her during their 2018 appearance on MTV’s How Far Is Tattoo Far? that references her two previous engagements – during an exclusive interview with In Touch in September 2022.

“She covered that up with a really pretty flower, which looks so hot,” Nicole, 35, said at the time, before giving an update on how Angelina was holding up after her and Chris’ split. “She’s still going through all the emotions right now. It doesn’t happen overnight. So I feel like she still has her moments, but I feel like me and the girls are really trying to be there to do fun things with her.”

Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 8pm ET/PT.