Jenni “JWoww” Farley had quite an update to share with fans on the season 7 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, February 8.

“I got a breast reduction,” the reality star, 37, revealed. “I don’t know if people realize but I was a size G and now I am a size C. I’m very happy right now.” JWoww seemingly had her surgery in May 2023, as she posted a photo from her plastic surgeon’s office on her Instagram Story at the time. However, she did not share further details about the procedure.

While on hiatus from filming the MTV show, she also took a romantic vacation to Italy with her fiancé, Zack Carpinello. “I have not been there since I was there with my roomies over 10 years ago [on Jersey Shore],” JWoww shared. “Zack and I never had a week to ourselves without the kids. We did all the sights. We got wine and drank wine and more wine and red wine and white wine and rosé wines and really good wine and bitter wine. All the wine.”

JWoww shares kids Meilani, 9, and Greyson, 7, with her ex-husband, Roger Mathews. The exes got married in 2015 and filed for divorce in September 2018. Their divorce was finalized in June 2022.

“Jenni and Roger have reached an amicable conclusion and finalized their divorce,” a rep for the MTV personality shared at the time. “They remain devoted to coparenting their children in a happy and healthy environment and they both wish each other the best.”

The New York native started dating Zack, 29, at the beginning of 2019. However, the two knew each other for years before they got together. Zack was actually at Jenni’s 2015 wedding to Roger, 48. He proposed in February 2019 but they have yet to make it down the aisle.

“I’m trying, then I’m not trying,” JWoww said in January 2023 about wedding planning. “I really want to do it out of the country but then to do that you gotta kind of … rely on people abroad to do it.”

In August 2023, she added, “Ultimately, I’ll probably elope. Probably Italy or Spain. I just got back from Italy. I feel like there was so much inspiration there that I would go back in a heartbeat.” She also joked that she was going to “end up [like] Goldie Hawn and be “like 40 years engaged.”