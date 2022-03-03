Getting close? Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley teased her wedding ideas one year after getting engaged to fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“My dream wedding would be in another country so I’m hoping we can make that happen,” the MTV star, 37, said on E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, March 2.

Zack, 27, popped the question in February 2021, and Jenni said they are “finally discussing” concrete plans for their nuptials. “We feel that COVID has finally shifted, we’re doing mask mandates and we’re getting rid of a lot of quarantining,” explained the New York native.

Courtesy of Zack Carpinello/Instagram

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star did not elaborate where overseas she would want to tie the knot. Of course, if she got married in Italy, it would be a major nod to when Jenni and her costars filmed season 4 in Florence and worked at a gelato shop.

Needless to say, JWoww and Zack are getting excited to walk down the aisle. “You’re my forever,” the wrestler wrote after she accepted his proposal on top of the Empire State Building.

The couple started dating in 2019, less than a year after Jenni filed for divorce from ex-husband Roger Mathews. The exes share two kids — daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

“We’re filming Jersey Shore right now, and we nicknamed him ’24,’” the mom of two previously dished about her man before he was formally introduced on-screen during an appearance on costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.”

The nickname “24” was the cast’s way of poking fun at JWoww and Zack’s age difference.

Although she and Zack briefly split in the fall of 2019 after he was caught on camera getting a little too friendly with Angelina Pivarnick during an episode of Jersey Shore, they reconciled weeks later.

These days, their lives are definitely shifting. Jenni said on Daily Pop that she’s been trying to “figure out juggling being a mother and working again” after returning to Family Vacation.

“It was just trying to find that balance. I bring the kids on vacation now,” Jenni explained, noting that her little ones do virtual learning while filming.

That being said, the mom of two hopes her little ones stay away from the spotlight. “I just hope that my kids are the doctors or the lawyers of the world,” she quipped, adding her advice to them, “Just be better than mommy.”