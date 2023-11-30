Jessica Simpson Flaunts Slim Figure in Sheer Dress [Photos]

Jessica Simpson looked like the diamond of the sea when she received the Icon Award at the Footwear News Annual Achievement Awards on Wednesday, November 29. The multi-hyphenate flaunted her slim figure in a completely see-through crystallized gown at the event located on Cipriani South Street in New York City. The floor-length gown featured a high neckline and open back as her nude lace bra and underwear peeked through the ensemble.

“An icon is someone who is not afraid to take risks,” she told Footwear News as she was honored for her self-titled fashion line that she founded in 2005. “And often, their choices don’t make sense in the immediate, but they’re part of an enlightened understanding of the big picture. It’s someone who transcends a particular time or place and defines a moment.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of her sheer dress!