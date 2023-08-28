Jessica Simpson‘s fans were shocked that she not only let 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson wear a cropped corset-style top, ​but that she proudly showed it off in a series of mother-daughter Instagram photos on August 26.

“Bring your Barbie to work day,” Jessica, 43, captioned the snapshots that showed her wearing a pink minidress with a push-up top while carrying a lighter pink purse. Her long blonde hair matched Maxwell’s, but the preteen was seen wearing full makeup, a belly-baring denim crop top and a matching denim skirt with a large slit up the middle.

“Why is your 11-year-old wearing a corset?” one user asked while another commented, “And my 11-year-old is over here still looking like an American Girl doll! I prefer to keep her little but to each their own!” One fan wrote, “Isn’t she like 11 or something?? Stop sexualizing your little girl,” as another added, “Why in the hell would you let your child dress like that is beyond me!!!”

Courtesy of Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Others pointed out how Jessica in the past had said she was judged over her body while growing up and were worried Maxi night meet the same fate.

“Who lets their 11 year old child out of the house dressed like that?? Too busy trying to be her minor daughter’s best friend instead of being a responsible parent. After years of denouncing how she was oversexualized as a young adult and the scrutiny she faced, she’s now making sure her daughter will have the same experience, instead of protecting her from it. Shameful and incredibly sad. Poor Maxwell,” one user wrote.

Jessica previuosly revealed that she was scrutinized over her body as a teen during a 2021 appearance on Drew Barrymore‘s daytime talk show.

“I was even judged in the church growing up. I had to wear like, blazers, vests, turtlenecks because if I just wore a regular shirt like the rest of the girls … I mean, when I would sing, I would feel the Holy Spirit and get chill bumps and apparently, people would lust and so I had to cover it all up,” she explained.

Once Jessica entered show business, that changed. “I’ve literally been judged for my body since I was a kid, judged in the church and then after the church, it was like, ‘No, be sexier,’” she continued, adding, “But then it was like, ‘Oh, but you always have to look that way if you do it once. You have to remain in that body forever and that is what you should be.'”

One fan pointed out those statements, writing, “Why are you letting your 11-year-old child dress like a 20-year-old? They grow up fast enough — let her be a CHILD. Or have you already forgotten what being pushed into adulthood and sexiness can do to a young girl??”