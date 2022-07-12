Privacy please! Jessie James Decker‘s son Forrest accidentally snapped an NSFW of dad Eric Decker in the shower and posted it on Instagram.

The 4-year-old appeared to be playing around with his former NFL player dad’s phone and took a selfie that was posted to Eric’s Instagram. “Time to change the code,” the 35-year-old sports star posted on Instagram Stories after deleting the picture. “So much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower.”

Thirsty fans who missed the initial picture are thankful to Eric’s wife, Jessie, who posted the picture on her own Instagram Stories. The “Wanted” songstress, 34, posted a screenshot of a text conversation with a friend, who sent the since-deleted NSFW snap to Jessie.

Jessie James Decker/Instagram

“No I can’t stop laughing Jessie. I can’t,” her friend Alaina texted along with the picture of Eric’s bare behind. “I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t know go grab.”

Jessie, for her part, responded with “Omg.” The country singer shared the screenshot with fans alongside a caption that read, “I can’t even,” tagging her husband.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jessie shared an NSFW photo of Eric. In 2018, she posted a nearly naked picture of the former wide receiver alongside the caption, “#retirement.” His abs were on full display as Eric sat outside with just a towel covering the lower-half of his body.

The singer and former football star have been married since 2013 and share three kids together — Vivianne, Eric and Forrest. Ever since Eric retired from the NFL, he’s been killing it as a stay-at-home dad.

“He’s amazing at it. I always am like, ‘What can’t you do?’ He’s so great at it, and he loves it,” Jessie told Life & Style in June 2019. “He loves being a stay-at-home dad right now and the kids love it. It’s just been nice to have him home, you know?”

The musician also gushed over her close-knit family, revealing that they’re “really tight.”

“You know, I hope other families are this tight because it’s such a beautiful, special thing,” Jessie shared. “We all just, I mean, sometimes we’ll all end up in mommy and daddy’s bed together, all snuggling and laughing and wrestling. I don’t know, we’re just happy. And I think it’s because we all love each other so much and we’re all so grateful for one another.”