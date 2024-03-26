Jessie James Husband Eric Decker Gets Vasectomy After Baby No. 4

Eric Decker is healing well after getting a recent vasectomy following the birth of baby No. 4 with wife Jessie James Decker.

“I survived,” the former NFL star, 36, captioned his Monday, March 26, Instagram carousel.

In the first photo, Eric, 35, flashed the lower part of his body as he sat in the operation room. The snapshot was followed up with a picture of Eric sleeping in bed post-recovery with his mouth wide open. The photo made his followers laugh as he wore a shirt that read, “Vasectomy survivor. I kid you not.” Eric continued to wear the garment throughout recovery and was photographed in it while a frozen bag of peas rested in his genital area with a rum on the rocks in hand.

The family patriarch and his country star wife welcomed their son Denver Decker on February 9. They also share kids Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Jessie chatted with Life & Style after giving birth to her youngest child and swooned over the push present that her hubby gave her.

Eric Decker/ Instagram

“Eric did get me a beautiful push present. I’ll be sharing a photo of it soon,” he exclusively told Life & Style earlier this month. “It was a ring with all four of our babies’ birthstones. It was so sweet.”

While the brood is now a happy family of six, Jessie previously admitted that Eric made an appointment to get a vasectomy before her pregnancy with Denver.

“I will say, he’d had multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy to finish it off and he’d canceled it. We just kept not doing it but I’m very, very intuitive,” the “I’m Gonna Love You” artist told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023. “I have these dreams and I’ve just always kind of been like that. I’ve throughout these years, when we’re with the kids and we’re all like holding hands, we’re walking somewhere, I’d always be like we’re missing one.”

Now that their family is completed, the older three siblings are fully embracing their baby brother.

“The kids are so in love with their baby brother! They’ve been such sweet help as well!” Jessie exclusively gushed to Life & Style earlier this month. “Handing me diapers and wipes, all taking turns holding him, it’s been really sweet.”

The Kittenish founder also shared that Viviane, Eric Jr. and Forrest have “all been equally helpful, especially the two older kids.”

“Forrest was definitely unsure about how it would impact him being the baby of the family but as soon as his baby brother was born, he was so in love and all concerns went away,” Jessie continued to Life & Style. “He’ll definitely tell you they are both the baby of the family!”