Interesting. Girls Gone Wild mogul Joe Francis revealed that his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian totally “hated” Scott Disick when he first introduced the pair back in 2005.

It all started when the adult film pro, 48, opened up about his past with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, on Heather McDonald‘s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. “Did I have sex with Kourtney on that trip? Yes. Did I have sex with Kim Stewart on that trip? Yes. And interestingly enough, that [trip] is when Kourtney and Scott met,” he claimed on September 9 before noting that Kourtney “hated” Scott at the time.

He also revealed that he and the Poosh founder enjoyed a skinny-dipping session during the trip, which his then-girlfriend Kim walked in on — and the incident inadvertently led to Scott, 38, and Kourtney’s 10-year on-and-off relationship. “So I said, ‘Kourtney, you gotta go.’ And Kourtney wouldn’t leave my bedroom,’ he told the comedian, 51. “This is how [Kourtney and Scott] met! All true! And Scott came down and I was trying to devise a plan to get her out of my room and she stood by the door and said, ‘Joe, go look on your bed.'”

“I unfold the note and she said, ‘Joe, [Scott] is the biggest douchebag ever. I hate you for trying to make me go with him. I will never talk to that guy.’ That’s what the note said,” Joe explained during the podcast. “And so I pushed her out of my room [into the hallway] with [Scott], and the rest is history, I guess. And then [Kourtney and I] did continue to date on and off after that.”

The Talentless founder and the reality TV personality — who share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign — have been at odds for several months amid Kourtney’s hot and heavy romance with boyfriend Travis Barker. “Scott’s accusing Kourtney and Travis of going overboard with the PDA,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s pissed about it and is going around saying his ex should tone it down, and that it’s not a good look for the kids, who think it’s gross, to see them all over each like high-school teenagers.”

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the source noted. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

The lifestyle blogger and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, made their romance Instagram official in February. For his part, Scott and his girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, split in September 2021 after nearly a year together.