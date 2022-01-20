Taking time to grieve. Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto is mourning the death of dog Cotta amid his split from now-estranged wife Bessy Gatto.

The comedian, 45, shared a touching post to his Instagram Stories from the unverified account @gatto_pups on Wednesday, January 19, featuring a photo of him holding the beloved dog.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announced the passing of Cotta,” the original post read. “She was a sweetheart who loved cuddling and taking naps.”

The post included two photos of Cotta, with the first being an image of the adorable puppy sitting on a fuzzy cushion and the next being a selfie of Joe holding her.

“As heartbroken as we are to lose her, we have comfort knowing this sweet angel has been reunited with her bonded sister Panna,” the rest of the caption read.

Courtesy of Gatto Pups/Instagram

The loss comes on the heels of Joe’s split from Bessy, 39, which the former couple announced on New Year’s Eve in two separate Instagram posts. The TruTV series alum also cited his departure from the comical reality show as “due to some issues in my personal life.”

“Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids,” Joe added in his statement on December 31, 2021, in addition to giving his longtime friends and fellow costars, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, a thankful shout-out.

Joe and Bessy share daughter Milana and son Remo. And for Bessy’s part, she vowed in her statement that they will remain dedicated to coparenting their children.

“Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to coparenting together,” she wrote that night. “We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course, we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!”

The pair are passionate about rescuing animals as they share several other dogs, including the names Biscotti, Tartufo, Zeppole, Spumoni, Pignoli, Cannoli and Napoleon.

Bessy has not commented on Cotta’s death. However, she announced that dog Pesto had died less than two weeks before Cotta did.

“Our little Pesto has gone to doggy heaven but will always be remembered by us and his bonded sister Gnocchi,” she wrote via Instagram on January 7, featuring several images of the small, white pup. “Senior dog adoption is heartbreaking but so, so rewarding.”