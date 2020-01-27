Of course this power couple killed the style game — again. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner owned the Grammys 2020 red carpet on Sunday, January 26, in matching dark ensembles.

Joe, 30, wore a black outfit with a shiny pattern and paired it with black shoes. Sophie, 23, went with a black, ruffled skirt and shoes, and completed her look with a black and red patterned top.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sophie topped off her aesthetic with red lipstick and dark eyeliner. Both of their outfits had a shiny feel to them, completing the matching look they seemed to be going for.

This is one couple that always seems to make the most of an award show. For instance, the two of them got married in Las Vegas just hours after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. However, they also planned a second wedding, which they celebrated in the South of France on June 29.

More recently, the duo was one of the cutest couples on the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on January 19. They definitely went for different looks at that event — Sophie wore a fitted, hot pink sweetheart-cut gown while her Jonas Brothers husband walked that red carpet in a sharp, well-fitted suit.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joe and the other bros in his band are nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy awards. Their latest hit, “Sucker,” earned the nom this year.

The last time the musical group was nominated for a Grammy was back in 2008 when they were nominated for Best New Artist. They’ve come a long way since then, huh?

As for Sophie, she’s known for her acting chops rather than the musical talent her hubby has. She famously played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones from 2011 to 2019. For that performance, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019.

Sophie also starred in Dark Phoenix, and appeared in two different Jonas Brothers music videos — for “Sucker” and for “What a Man Gotta Do.”

Are you excited to see Joe and Sophie back on the red carpet? What did you think of their looks?