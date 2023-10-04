Their two weddings in 2019 were star-studded affairs. While DJ Diplo live-streamed Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Las Vegas vow swap, where Tom Holland, Dan + Shay and Khalid served as witnesses, Ashley Graham, Maisie Williams and Dr. Phil were among those in attendance at the couple’s second ceremony, roughly two months later in France. Of course, the groom’s fellow Jonas Brother members, Kevin and Nick, as well as sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas, also supported the duo during both events.

Now that Joe and Sophie have called it quits, however, their famous friends (and relatives) are being forced to choose sides. Especially since the split is anything-but-amicable — with the Game of Thrones alum, 27, claiming her estranged husband, 34, blindsided her when he filed for divorce on September 5 and then refused to hand over their daughters’ passports so that she could travel with them to her native England as they’d previously agreed.

Joe’s denied the allegations, and the duo temporarily agreed, as of September 26, that neither parent would take kids Willa, 3, or Delphine, 14 months, out of the New York area.

“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” says an insider, not­ing Priyanka, 41, in parti­cular, is having a tough time navigating the breakup and custody battle. “She and So­phie were very close. There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

His Exes Unite

Others aren’t as on the fence. Though Joe said in May that he was “friends” and “cool with” ex Taylor Swift 15 years after dump­ing her on a 27­second phone call, the “Bad Blood” singer now seems to be staunchly Team Sophie. Since news of the split broke, Taylor, 33, has been spotted hitting NYC hot spots like Via Carota and Temple Bar with Sophie, and reportedly invited the embattled star to a girl’s night at her Tribeca apart­ment. A September 27 report suggested she’s now even lending Sophie and her girls an apartment to live in.

Getty Images (3)

“Taylor has no prob­lem getting involved in Joe and Sophie’s drama,” says the insider. “All of Sophie’s Game of Thrones co­stars, whom she’s still close with, have been really supportive, too.”

While Joe has most­ly been leaning on siblings Nick, 31, and Kevin, 35, “he has a lot of non­famous friends he’s known his whole life who are rallying around him, as well,” shares the insid­er, adding that the DNCE frontman may need all the backing he can get. “This divorce could go on for a very long time, and it’s real­ly sad to see.”