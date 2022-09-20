JoJo Fletcher is one of the sexiest Bachelorettes to ever hand out roses. The season 12 star of the hit ABC show has such a killer body and loves fashion. That means she looks absolutely incredible in everything she wears, including braless looks.

Fans first got to know JoJo on Ben Higgins‘ season of The Bachelor, where she was the runner up. Fans absolutely loved the then-Dallas-based realtor, and she was chosen to find the man of her dreams during the 2016 season of The Bachelorette. From the very start, contestant Jordan Rodgers captured her first impression rose and then her heart, as they got engaged on the show’s finale. The couple finally wed in May 2022.

JoJo’s style has certainly evolved since her early days as a reality star. She became a red carpet staple at events including the Billboard Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She tended to favor strapless outfits including glittery jumpsuits. The Cash Pad host also loved to wear plunging minidresses that showcased her amazing legs and impressive décolletage.

When the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic hit, JoJo and Jordan had moved to Puerto Rico. As a result, she wore a lot more warm weather clothing, favoring braless tank tops and tube tops. She also loved to rock breezy tropical sundresses and kept fans impressed with her incredible bikini body, as she was able to wear swimsuits year-round.

JoJo’s body looks so good in swimwear that Cupshe partnered up with the sandy-haired beauty for a capsule collection that dropped on June 1, 2022. “Cupshe’s quality of fabrics and accessible price points made this collaboration a no-brainer. This is something that everybody can get their hands on. The line that we made is so elevated, fun, and the quality is amazing,” the reality star gushed to E! about her collection when it was released.

Her price point and sizing were very inclusive, as the 19 different styles including both bikinis and one-piece suits ranged in price from $17 to $38, running from extra-small to extra-large. JoJo modeled many of the looks online for the brand, showing off her incredible figure and why the company would want to work with her.

For the launch event, JoJo came dressed to impress in a plunging lavender crop top that showed off her incredible abs. She looks even more stunning today than she did when fans first laid eyes on her in January 2016 when season 20 of The Bachelor premiered.

