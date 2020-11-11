Old drama dies hard! Jordyn Woods “liked” a series of shady tweets about Larsa Pippen’s bombshell interview, where she claimed to have dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian.

One tweet that Jordyn, 23, gave a thumbs up to read, “So, she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn? Got it.” The post was in direct response to an article about the 46-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum’s tell-all interview. “Jordyn Woods is like the definition of making the best out of a bad situation,” another tweet said, which Jordyn also “liked.”

The Chicago native’s claims about Tristan, 29, come as a surprise because Larsa was particularly harsh toward the OnlyFans babe amid the March 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Tristan.

At the time, Larsa insinuated Jordyn was lying about what exactly went down with Tristan on the “Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED]” podcast in June 2019. She claimed “there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together, and it was like, a weird feeling.” Larsa was so shady toward Jordyn that fans called her out for “bullying” the young influencer.

Needless to say, the former wife of Scottie Pippen revealing she had a romantic past with Tristan amid her apparent fall out with the Kardashian family was shocking.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” she said on the November 9 episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast. “Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

She added, “I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Jordyn seemingly reacted to Larsa’s claims via Twitter shortly after and wrote, “Make it make sense.”

It looks like Larsa and Jordyn are both in the mood to spill some tea!