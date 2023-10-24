Julia Fox usually goes for maximum skin exposure and shock value with her wardrobe choices but decided to only show off her toned legs while out and about in Los Angeles on Monday, October 23.

The Uncut Gems star, 33 donned a black long-sleeved romper with a front zipper which showed off her incredibly toned legs. The outfit also showcased her curvy backside, which she gained back after losing 15 pounds during her short-lived romance with Kanye West in January 2022.

“I tried my best to make [the relationship] work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month,” Julia told The New York Times in March 2022.

The fashionista has revealed a lot more about her experience with Kanye, 46, in her new memoir Down the Drain, much to the consternation of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Kim likes to protect Kanye’s image — even after their split and all the unflattering things he’s said about her — because of their kids and because she knows what’s said about him lives on the internet forever,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “So of course, she doesn’t like Julia talking about him in her book. It’s humiliating for Kanye, but also humiliating for Kim. While Kim could reveal a lot of embarrassing things about Kanye, too, she doesn’t, because it’s her worst nightmare for these sorts of things to be made public.”

Julia detailed how Kanye got her phone number in late 2021, and the two bonded after spending hours on the phone. He chartered a jet to fly her to Miami to ring in the New Year and as 2022 began, he asked her to be his girlfriend and go public with their relationship. The designer also insisted on hiring a stylist to dress Julia to his tastes.

“I can tell [he’s] elated by the amount of attention our relationship has been getting,” she wrote about their fling, adding, “but I feel vulnerable and exposed.” For their second date, Julia claimed he treated her to a suite full of clothes in a New York City hotel, offered to buy her “a boob job” and requested she write a story describing the early stages of their romance.

After he didn’t like her version, Julia claimed he had a friend write a “completely fabricated” story to accompany a photo shoot they did for a magazine. She also wrote that during one of their dates, Kanye had a stylist meet her in a restaurant bathroom with other outfits he wanted her to wear. “I feel like he’s using me in some weird, twisted game,” Julia noted, adding, “It makes me feel dirty.”

Julia exposing the “Heartless” rapper’s authoritative ways has worried The Kardashians star, 43. “Kim knew a different Kanye than the Kanye now,” said the source. Though “he was controlling about things she wore, when they were together, he wasn’t like this.”

