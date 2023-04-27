If there’s one thing about Julianne Hough, she’s always dressed to the nines! The Footloose actress has rocked some of the cutest outfits while dancing on stage and appearing on red carpets over the years, and fans will be able to see more of her stylish fashion when she begins cohosting Dancing With the Stars during the upcoming season 32. Knowing Julianne’s style, she’s going to rock some ​hot, sheer and see-through outfits.

Speaking of daring looks, the professional dancer rocked an edgy mesh dress at the New York, New York Broadway ​revival opening night in April 2023. Julianne rocked her immaculately toned body in the see-through gown with a bold black bra and high-waisted bottoms.

Although the Safe Haven actress has a magnificent figure, she’s just like the rest of us and practices ways to love her body on days when she feels off.

“I still have not mastered feeling 100 percent confident in my body. I still have days where I look in the mirror and say, ‘Thanks, Grandma, for giving me my thighs!’” she told Yahoo Style in December 2020.” It’s all in your head. If you love your body, then your body is going to love you back. When you see yourself, you can sit there and pick pictures apart all day long.”

The Utah native noted that she even has changed the way she looks at photos of herself, thanks to ex-husband Brooks Laich.

“[Brooks] tells me all the time, ‘Why is that whenever you take a picture and look at you, you want to take another one? Can’t you just be happy with the actual picture where we’re together?’” She said when the pair were dating. “So, I’ve now had to coach myself to look at a picture and not say, ‘Do I look good in it?’ but ‘That’s a great picture, overall.’”

Back in 2011, Julianne admitted to Seventeen Magazine that she can never decide if she wants to dress either “glamorous,” “casual” or “girly” – which explains her fabulous wide range of outfits! More than one decade later, Julianne attended New York Fashion Week in February 2023 and took People along on her fashion-filled day.

On top of watching some of the season’s hottest trends, the Broadway star snapped photos with country star Kelsea Ballerini and socialite Nicky Hilton and was sure to take a few photos of her outfit.

She told the outlet, “There was the most beautiful lighting on the way to the Brandon Maxwell show, I had to snap this moment! Fashion week is a highlight of the year for me and a time I really look forward to. I love seeing each designer’s vision come alive on the runway.”

Keep scrolling to see Julianne’s best sheer and see through looks!