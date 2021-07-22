Grow up, glow up! Ted Lasso star Juno Temple has done just that over the course of her almost 25 years in Hollywood. The actress’ transformation is seriously something to behold — especially considering she was just 8 years old when she appeared in her first film.

The U.K. native had a supporting role in 1997’s Vigo: Passion for Life. Three years later, her father, film director Julien Temple, directed her in his film Pandaemonium. Her early career roles were met with huge praise, including her appearances in 2006’s Notes on a Scandal, which starred Cate Blanchett, and 2007’s Atonement, starring James McAvoy and Keira Knightley.

She has since starred in several well-known films, including The Other Boleyn Girl, The Dark Knight Rises, Maleficent, Black Mass and Palmer, which also stars Justin Timberlake. On the small screen, she has appeared in HBO’s Vinyl, Bravo’s Dirty John and the British drama Little Birds.

Juno is so good at what she does that when her name passed over Ted Lasso creator Jason Sudeikis‘ desk, he knew instantly that she was right for the part of Keeley Jones. “I was truly quite overwhelmed that he thought of me for it,” she told Variety in July 2021. “That speaks volumes to me, that he believed that I could play a character that people would think was just one thing and then would really surprise you. I think that is one of the greatest things that I’ve experienced in my career thus far.”

One of her favorite things about the character, who is the girlfriend of one of the players on the soccer team the show follows, is that she is really a force of good — and she isn’t cutthroat with the other women in the show. “To be part of a character that explores all that, it’s a true pleasure,” the performer explained. “She’s got this light about her. I just love her. … Women are such extraordinary creatures, and we don’t have to be competitive. I think the show showing that is one of the things I’m proudest of being a part of, actually.”

The show even helped her see aging in a different light within the entertainment industry. “You do spend a lot of time being around people that panic about aging because you’re just like, ‘Oh God, I’m going to pass my sell-by date at any minute,’” Juno told the outlet. “We forget that actually, as women, we grow more and more comfortable in our bodies and in our existence as we get older — and we care less about the exterior presentation and more about the interior presentation, I think.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Juno’s transformation from the beginning of her career in 2007 to now!