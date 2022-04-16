The Kardashian-Jenners Have a ~Hopping~ Easter Fiesta! See Photos From Their 2022 Celebration

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenner family to throw a lavish party! The famous clan celebrated the 2022 Easter holiday with their signature elegance and, of course, a sprinkle of fun.

As featured on their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, all the stars’ children are the center of attention when it comes to a big bash. Just one week prior to their Easter fiesta, Khloé Kardashian threw her daughter, True Thompson, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, a Squishmallow-themed 4th birthday party.

The Good American founder, 37, shared multiple videos and snaps from the event via her Instagram Stories on April 10, some of which featured True wearing her fuzzy pink dress, her three-tier rainbow and kitten birthday cake and even the toddler dancing with a Squishmallow character. But the birthday girl seemed to enjoy her party even more when all of her cousins showed up.

“I blinked and you are 4! Happy 4th Birthday my baby!!!” Khloé captioned an Instagram post of True posing in front of a pastel-colored balloon background on Wednesday, April 13. “I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time, watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honor of my life. Thank you for choosing me, sweet True. My biggest blessing. My sweetest reward. The one who changed my life forever. I love you my special soulmate.”

Three days later, the reality TV star brought her kiddo to Disneyland for her actual birthday, which sister Kim Kardashian apparently tagged along for too.

Last year, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars threw a colorful event filled with endless desserts. Khloé and Kylie Jenner made sure to share the festivities with their Instagram followers. From pastel M&M cookies, cake pops and pastel Rice Krispies to a candy-filled bunny cake and cupcakes, the group know how to turn any holiday into a full-blown soiree.

However, the stylish Kardashian women didn’t just enjoy the delicious sweets. They apparently played golf too, since Kim, 41, shared a photo of their club sets via her Instagram Stories on Easter Sunday 2021.

“The family that golfs together … “ she captioned the Story at the time.

Scroll down to see photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s 2022 Easter celebration!