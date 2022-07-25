Actress Kate Beckinsale works hard to maintain her trim and toned body, and it sure has paid off in how amazing she looks in bikini photos.

The Underworld franchise star’s personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson, revealed how she rarely takes a break from her fitness schedule. “Kate is a six-day-a-week person,” he told Us in August 2018, adding, “She’s definitely up there among my hardest workers. I mean every single day is push, push, push.”

But getting motivated isn’t always easy for the British-born beauty. “I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” she told Shape in 2016. Kate also keeps things healthy with a plant-based diet and doesn’t have a sweet tooth.

Kate saves in the calorie department by not drinking. “I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic,” she revealed to the publication.

The Van Helsing star’s Instagram page is filled with videos and photos from her intense workouts. She does everything from compound exercises, Pilates, yoga, strength training, boxing, cardio and more. While she may “bitch about it,” Kate is all-in when it comes to staying in swimsuit shape!

The star does post bikini photos every now and then to her Instagram page, and epically defended herself in December 2019 when a user asked about sharing such snapshots at her age. Kate wrote an inspiring essay-style response that there’s nothing wrong with embracing one’s body as you get older. The brunette beauty turns 49 on July 26, 2022.

“I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self-loathing. But as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you,” Kate began.

“You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries.” She added, “If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be, especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will feel possible.” Preach, Kate!

Scroll down for Kate’s sexiest bikini photos.