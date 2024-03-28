Katharine McPhee Rocks Blue Bikini in 40th Birthday Photos

Your account
Getty Images, Courtesy of Katharine McPhee/Instagram

Katharine McPhee Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini During ‘Magical’ 40th Birthday Celebrations: Photos

Mar 28, 2024 4:29 pm·
Katharine McPhee showed how she’s in the best shape of her life as she reached her milestone 40th birthday on Monday, March 25, rocking a blue bikini on a tropical vacation with family and friends that showed off her incredible abs.

The Americal Idol runner-up joked about her age in the carousel of Instagram photos from the trip, writing, “It’s been such a magical week! Thank you all for all the birthday love. I guess turning 29 isn’t so bad,” in the snapshots she posted on Thursday, March 28.

