Katharine McPhee Rocks Blue Bikini in 40th Birthday Photos

Katharine McPhee showed how she’s in the best shape of her life as she reached her milestone 40th birthday on Monday, March 25, rocking a blue bikini on a tropical vacation with family and friends that showed off her incredible abs.

The Americal Idol runner-up joked about her age in the carousel of Instagram photos from the trip, writing, “It’s been such a magical week! Thank you all for all the birthday love. I guess turning 29 isn’t so bad,” in the snapshots she posted on Thursday, March 28.