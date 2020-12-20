What a mom! Katherine Schwarzenegger gushed that she is “obsessed” with her newborn daughter‘s name on Saturday, December 19.

“I clearly am obsessed with putting my daughter’s name on everything,” the 31-year-old wrote on an Instagram Story snapshot of her neck, on which she wore two necklaces with her baby girl’s moniker — Lyla Maria — written out as pendants.

The proud mama, who shares her first child with husband Chris Pratt, opened up about how she and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, have been nurturing their romance since the arrival of Lyla in August.

“Obviously, when you’re able to have that experience with your significant other, it’s such a beautiful experience and a beautiful journey and a great bonding experience as well,” the author told Us Weekly on December 16. “I feel really blessed to be able to have that as part of this journey. To experience that day by day is really incredible.”

The first four months of her daughter’s life have been very rewarding for the first-time mother. “I mean, I am just loving every minute of it and it’s so fun,” Katherine continued. “It’s been a huge silver lining throughout this whole [coronavirus] quarantine experience in this crazy year of 2020.”

The Rock What You’ve Got writer noted that regularly spending one-on-one time with her husband is “super important,” but that “being able to do things together with the baby is also really special.”

The happy couple, who got married in June 2019, revealed their baby’s arrival via Instagram. “We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier,” Chris wrote alongside a photo of Lyla’s tiny hand. “Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed.”

Chris is already father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — so Katherine had practice as a stepmom while bonding with her husband’s first child.

“Dating a guy with a kid can be intimidating, but Katherine has eased into this scenario no problem,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “She’s a natural with kids and it helps that she had so many younger siblings growing up. She’s very maternal and has an innate ability to understand creative little minds.”