So cute! Keanu Reeves attended the 2020 Oscars with his mom, Patricia Taylor, on February 9. Although his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, seemingly skipped the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the actor looked to be in great spirits with his proud mother.

Keanu looked dapper in a classic black tux while Patricia stunned in a white suit with a sparkly choker. They were the most gorgeous mother-son duo we’ve ever laid eyes on.

John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Keanu and Alexandra made a few public appearances together during awards season. However, it looks like another very special woman in Keanu’s life got to attend. In November 2019, Life & Style broke the news that Keanu, 55, and Alexandra, 47, took their once-platonic and professional relationship to the next level. “Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman. Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!” a source exclusively dished at that time.

Shortly after going public, a separate insider revealed to L&S that things between the John Wick actor and visual artist are “serious,” adding, “They’re in love … Keanu can see himself spending the rest of his life with her.”

Prior to settling down with Alexandra, Keanu only had a handful of publicized relationships. In the mid-’80s, he dated his Babes in Toyland costar Jill Schoelen. Following their split, the Speed alum had a relationship with filmmaker Sofia Coppola in the early ‘90s. Keanu’s most notable romance, however, was with Jennifer Syme, who worked as an assistant to guitarist Dave Navarro.

In 1999, Jennifer gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Ava, but she was stillborn. The couple went their separate ways thereafter. Later, in 2001, Jennifer passed away in a fatal car accident. “Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” a third source recalled to L&S.

Thankfully, “everything changed” when Alexandra came into his life. “He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around,” the source continued. “Some say she’s not only stolen his heart, but she’s also saved him.”

We look forward to seeing Keanu and Alexandra on more red carpets in their future. They’re clearly perfect for each other.

