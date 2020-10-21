So in love! Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, “are cool with each doing their own thing,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re very much a couple, but completely independent when it comes to doing things on their own.”

According to the insider, one of the things Keanu, 56, loves about Alexandra, 47, is that “she’s completely her own person.” Additionally, she’s “not needy” and “doesn’t rely on him to make plans.”

“They travel well together,” the source added. “Keanu and Alexandra really do have a great relationship.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The couple — who began dating in November 2019 — are currently in Berlin while the actor shoots for the Matrix 4. A separate source told Life & Style that Keanu and Alexandra are “making the best” of their stay. “Keanu thought it would be great to have Alexandra around for whenever he can get away,” the insider noted, adding that she’s even visited him on set. Before they made their love official, Keanu and Alexandra were longtime friends and colleagues. Life & Style was the first to confirm their romantic relationship.

“She’s kind, warm and spiritual, just like Keanu, and a great communicator,” a separate insider told Life & Style in November 2019. “She’s one of the few people who has managed to get Keanu to open up about his emotions and past.”

While quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the visual artist and actor would “spend hours sitting in the garden discussing art,” another source told Life & Style in May. “They enjoy painting together and have created so many stunning pieces of artwork.”

Before his relationship with Alexandra, the John Wick star kept his romantic relationships out of the public eye. He dated actress Jennifer Syme in 1999, and she gave birth to the pair’s stillborn child, Ava. The two split shortly thereafter and, in 2001, Jennifer died in a car accident. “Keanu was so traumatized by her death that there were times when he couldn’t get out of bed in the morning,” a fourth source told Life & Style in November 2019.

“He was in such a dark place for so long, but Alexandra’s positive outlook and support have played a huge part in helping him turn his life around,” the insider expressed. “Some say she’s not only stolen his heart but she’s also saved him.”

