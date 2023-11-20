She can wear whatever she wants! Keke Palmer showed off her incredible figure in a little black dress at the 2023 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 19, while debuting a honey-blonde hair color.

The outfit flattered her in all the right places and came after Keke, 30, filed for and received a restraining order against ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson, after alleging he abused her throughout their two-year long relationship.

Trouble first emerged when Darius publicly mom-shamed the Nope star for wearing a sheer black dress to an Usher concert in July. “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he initially wrote before doubling down, later adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others.”

